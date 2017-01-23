Setting Up Your Super Bowl Menu with Chevys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Super Bowl food is essential for the big day. Chevys can provide all the necessities with their new Super Bowl menu so that no one has to sacrifice time to cook and everyone can enjoy the game (and the commercials).

Each $20 order from the special Super Bowl catering menu serves between four to six people. Orders of three or more also come with chips, salsa and guacamole.

Chevys chef Carlos Franco swears by the homemade salsa chicken flautas. They are made with a secret habanero sauce and a three cheese blend.

Any order can come with a selection of two kinds of chicken wings that come covered in either Mexican barbecue or spicy sauces.

Orders can be made at 1-888-Tortilla or by calling any local Chevys restaurant.