Snow Causes Roof Collapse at Tahoe Liquor Store

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Heavy snow at Lake Tahoe has caused a roof to collapse at a liquor store and forced the evacuation of neighboring businesses, including a South Lake Tahoe pet hospital.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jeff Meston says the roof collapsed and broke a sprinkler pipe at a liquor store on Harrison Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. Monday.

No one was hurt. But Meston told the Lake Tahoe News there was a “ton of water on the street” when crews arrived. He says local utility workers had to dig through more than a foot of snow to find the main shut-off valve.

Animals at the nearby Sierra Veterinary Hospital have been evacuated while officials inspect the integrity of the neighboring businesses.

The National Weather Service reports that 30 inches of snow fell at the Heavenly ski resort at South Tahoe between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. A total of more than 7 feet has fallen there over the past five days.