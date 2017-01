Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento SPCA often stops by and we never know what kind of dog we're going to get. Today everyone fell in love with the adorable Blondie. She is a one year old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Mix. Dogs like Blondie are adopted very fast so you have to keep checking the shelter to see what dogs they have available.

More info:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383- PETS

SSPCA.org