ROCKLIN -- A new amusement park may be coming to Rocklin, complete with zip lines, rock climbing and mazes.

Tuesday night, the Rocklin City Council unanimously approved plans to convert Quarry Park into an "adventure park." But the potential $3.2 million cost to taxpayers is too much for some.

"We don't need an amusement park here, we don't need a place that's open till 10 o'clock at night, draws a hundred thousand people," said Cathe Moody.

Moody is one of a dozen or so who came to try to convince city council members not to approve the first phase of the project, a $45,000 up-front cost design. She wasn't impressed with who the city picked as operator of the park, Legacy Family Entertainment.

"They don't seem to have vetted [the company], I mean [it has] only developed two similar properties, and they were only as recent as 2014," Moody said.

However some Rocklin parents love the idea.

"We live up the street, and we're here all the time, and I think it's a great investment. I think building up Rocklin and making it more adventurous and family friendly is always a good thing," said Rocklin mother Brandy Essex.

The city said it needs to attract new businesses as well as shoppers to its downtown. The park is expected to bring between 80,000 and 120,000 people a year, according to city officials.

"We're looking at this as a very positive revenue-generating source that could bring in income for the city, bring in people to frequent the businesses," said Michael Young, spokesperson for the city of Rocklin.

But some feel the new attractions will ruin this historical site, where granite was pulled from Big Gun Quarry to build California's Capitol building.

Moody said it will also destroy the natural beauty of the park.

"There's plenty of abandoned areas in Rocklin ... they don't need to take this area behind Quarry Park, that's beautiful, and pave that over," Moody said.

Still the city said it will include artifacts from the 1860s around the park.

"We're really going to try and keep in line with the cultural aspect of Rocklin," Young said.

For now, the city is only on the hook for a $45,000 design phase. It can approve the total $3.25 million cost at a later date or decide to pull out of the project.