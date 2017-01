Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tank House joined us in the kitchen to talk about Tater Tot Tuesday and show off their famous dirty tots. Dirty tots are tater tots covered in cheese sauce topped with pulled pork and tangy BBQ Sauce. They also showed of their special Sacramento Bacon Fest tots. They debut a new specialty dirty tots dish every Tuesday. Celebrate Tater Tot Tuesday with Tank House!

More info:

Tank House BBQ and Bar

1925 J Street

(916) 431-7199

TankHouseBBQ.com

Facebook: Tank House BBQ

Twitter: @TankHouseBBQ