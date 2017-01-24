Community Reaches Out After Davis Mosque Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- A Davis mosque targeted by vandals vastly exceeded it's fundraising goal for repairs, raising over $19,000 online in less than 24 hours.

"We're amazed. We can never repay them, but we hope to be there for the community if they ever need us, too," Amr Zedan said.

Zedan is the President of the Islamic Center of Davis, where early Sunday morning, a woman was caught on camera shattering glass doors, slashing seats on bicycles and placing bacon over door handles. Zedan told FOX40 the FBI was now involved in the investigation which Davis Police are also investigating as a hate crime.

Aside from the online campaign community members have also been flooding the mosque with heartfelt notes, flowers, and baked goods.

"The very same day, people came to the mosque and offered their help. Monetary, and just support. They brought us flowers, consoled us. It was great. We really appreciate them a lot," Zedan said.

One woman who brought the mosque flowers Monday night said she didn't want anyone in her community to feel discriminated against because of how they worship.

"I go to a church down the street, and you never know who's not going to like what we do. So you have to support everybody," Jen Kukis said.

Kukis left the church in tears. She said it touched her to see how many other people left tokens of kindness, and also to realize that even though she was right down the street, she had never before reached out to the mosque to get to know them.

"The fact that I normally wouldn't interact with them, except for this. It was just a chance to say 'hi' and 'thank you.' But I hope they know how many people care because they must be feeling vulnerable right now," Kukis said.

Zedan told FOX40 the mosque would use $9,000 to repair the damage done by the vandalism. He said they planned on using the remaining funds to buy a better security system, and to hold more open houses with the community, to provide an opportunity for them to come learn about who they are.

"Come on down to us, express what you're feeling, we'll be happy to help you understand us, and us understand you as well," Zedan said.

CAIR, the Council on American Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading the the suspect's arrest and conviction.

The suspect is described as a white female adult, between 25-35 years old, 5-feet-4-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall and approximately 160 to 180 pounds. The suspect has red/brown wavy hair and was seen wearing beige high-top shoes, gray or blue tight fitting pants, an off-white vest and an unknown color shirt with an unknown logo. The suspect also wore a black hat with an unknown logo.

Contact the Davis PD with tips by calling (530) 747-5400.

Community members are also organizing an event called Statement of Love SUPPORT the Islamic Center of Davis on Friday, January 27 at Davis Central Park from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

The address is 401 C Street, Davis.

People are welcome to bring signs to take a stand against Islamophobia.