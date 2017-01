Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of National Peanut Butter Day Gary and Lori headed to Fanny Ann's Saloon in Old Sacramento to check out a unique burger they make. The Jiffy burger is actually cooked with peanut butter! That's right, they put a twist on a classic burger by adding peanut butter. Head to Fanny Ann's Saloon to try some of their delicious burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers.

