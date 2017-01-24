Governor Brown Defiant in State of State Address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- In the midst of presenting the accomplishments of California in his State of the State Address, Governor Jerry Brown said he was upset at the recent inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"While no one knows what the new leaders will actually do, there are signs that are disturbing," Brown said.

He said he intends to press ahead with supporting programs for health care, climate change and the state's immigrant population.

"We will defend everybody, every man, woman and child who's come here for a better life and who has contributed to the well being of our state," said Brown, as he got a standing ovation from lawmakers and constitutional officers assembled for the speech.

He also implored President Trump to live up to his promise to build the country's infrastructure. California's infrastructure needs are chronically underfunded.

"I say amen to that, man, amen to that brother, we're there with you," said Brown, who got a standing ovation even from Republicans.

Still some GOP lawmakers were disappointed in the defiant tone that Brown and Democratic leaders have taken regarding the new president, especially in light of the hundreds of millions of federal dollars that flow to California.

"I think we should be doing everything we can to figure out how we get along...there's a lot of federal money that flows into this state, and I don't think we should be painting ourselves into a corner, and I'm fearful that Democrats are dong that," said Senator Ted Gaines.

Assemblyman James Gallagher said Trump's immigration policy is sensible when it comes to keeping immigrant felons out of the country.

"Let's work with our president on that, that's nothing to be defiant about," Gallagher said.

But the speech was very much a mixed bag for Republicans.

They applauded the governor's support to build a state reserve for emergencies and support for funding for water storage. And they acknowledged his plea that the Democratic majority in the legislature listen to Republican voices in the state in crafting bi-partisan legislation that benefits all Californians.

Brown said there were uncertain times ahead and much depends on how the Trump's new initiatives are implemented.

"This is a time that calls for courage and for perseverance, and I promise you both," said Brown.