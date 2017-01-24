High Schooler’s Death Triggers Gang Arrests Under ‘Operation Challenger’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "We knew the whole time, and to this day, that others were involved in JJ's death," said Sacramento Police Cpt. Marc Coopwood.

With the death and eventual arrest in the case of murdered Grant High football star JJ Clavo as the inspiration, the Sacramento Police Department, along with state and federal agencies, underwent "Operation Challenger" back in November in response to rising gang issues in North Sacramento.

Clavo was not the target of the shooting before a playoff football game in 2015, according to investigators, who believe it was a gang shooting with an innocent victim.

From November until last week, Sacramento police, CHP and the ATF worked together to crack down on criminal activity by the Strawberry Manor Gangster Bloods.

Police say the Strawberry Manor Gang, which consists of about 100 members, has been in a feud with the Del Paso Heights Bloods.

Tuesday at a press conference, police said they had arrested 20 members of the Strawberry Manor Gang on charges related to attempted homicide, human trafficking and illegal possession of firearms by a felon.

Police Captain Marc Coopwood would not get into details about their investigation, whether or not Clavo's accused killer was a gang member, or if the department worked directly with the Del Paso Heights Bloods, as no members of that gang were sought or arrested during the operation.