How to Work Random Acts of Kindness into Everyday

Four-time best-selling author and international speaker Jill Lublin is talking with Paul and Mae about her book and giving conscious acts of kindness. The purpose of committing these acts of kindness is to heal a divided nation after a controversial election season.

Whether it's holding the door for a stranger, volunteering to help those in need, or simply saying thank you with a smile when someone holds the door for us - Jill says these and other simple, everyday acts of kindness can help bring our nation together during what many would call a tumultuous time in our country's history.