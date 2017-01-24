Man’s Body Found Coverd in Snow Outside His Placer County Home

HOMEWOOD — A Homewood man’s body was found covered in snow outside his home Tuesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the PDQ Market in Tahoma, on Lake Tahoe’s west shore, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was covered in snow from the recent storms but had no tracks around it.

Deputies ran the license plate and found the vehicle belonged to a Homewood resident, they went to the man’s home on Emerald Circle. When the arrived, they heard dogs barking inside, but there was no answer at the door.

Neighbors told deputies they had not seen the man who lived there for several days and were concerned.

Deputies checked the home and found a cell phone and wallet. North Tahoe Fire helped search for the man.

Within a few minutes, the snow-covered body of the resident, identified as 49-year-old Todd Michael Borchardt, was found near the driveway.

Foul play is not suspected in Borchardt’s death.