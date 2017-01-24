Sikh Business Owner Feels Targeted with Hateful Words, Theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- The offensive words are gone, the business is open, but the pain and fear remain.

"This is, like, scary," said CJ Singh.

Singh owns the Quiznos in Woodland.

He says Monday morning he came into work to find "terrorist" and the N word written on the front wall.

"Put all the boxes, all the cardboard, wrapping paper," said Singh.

In the back room, Singh says someone unsuccessfully tried to light the business on fire and stole money he saves for donations.

They even got away with the DVR for the surveillance cameras, likely to avoid getting caught.

Other disturbed and concerned Sikh business owners and a Woodland city council member gathered at the Quiznos Tuesday to support Singh and stand up against intolerance.

"We're eager to move forward and figure out ways to combat the hatred and the intolerance that's kind of resonated nationally from this most recent election," said Woodland Mayor Pro Tem Enrique Fernandez.

Fernandez is helping to fight back by distributing fliers throughout Woodland in an attempt to fight intolerance.

"We feel safe all the time, but after this incident, we feel concerned, it's not the first one, it's the second incident in two months," said Mike Gill, Singh's relative.

Singh said in late October, someone came into Quiznos, told him to "go back to his country" then thew a rock into the window.

He and his family are now shaken and upset but not angry at whoever insulted their faith.

"Anyone have problem with us, any question, they can come talk to us," Singh said.

Throughout the day, customers came in to eat at Quiznos to support Singh after hearing what happened.

The community urges people to learn about the Sikh faith.