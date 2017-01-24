When Will Soggy California Drop Water Restrictions?

FRESNO (AP) — California’s top water regulator has strongly suggested the state will keep drought conservation rules in place despite winter storms that have waterlogged many communities.

State Water Resources Control Board chair Felicia Marcus says no decisions are final until the board votes Feb. 7.

Marcus told The Associated Press in an interview she supports continued conservation rules but is keeping an open mind.

She fears heavy rains could disappear, something that’s happened before in California.

California has endured more than five years of drought.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2014 emergency declaration is still in effect.

Association of California Water Agencies Executive Director Tim Quinn says recent flooding, brimming reservoirs and thick snowpack signal an end to California’s drought.

Quinn says he favors conservation but not under an emergency declaration.