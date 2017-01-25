Adorable Daddy-Daughter ‘Toy Story’ Duet Goes Viral

SEATTLE, Washington — It’s a moment between a dad and his little girl that is sure to melt your heart.

David Crosby posted a YouTube video of a duet he sang with his 4-year-old daughter Claire that is quickly going viral.

Their live version of “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” has over 3 million views.

The father-daughter duo have a number of Disney songs posted on their YouTube page.

Claire’s version of “Part of Your World” from “Little Mermaid” has more than 12 million views.

People around the world are taking notice of their latest video.

“This was so nice I nearly started to cry,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“I love how she really sings with so much emotion. So beautiful,” another wrote.

“This might just be one of the cutest vids ever!” another man wrote. “Don’t tell my cool rock ‘n roll friends I said that.”

Claire has her own Instagram page where she is known as the “Tiny Musician.”