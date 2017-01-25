California Cities Blast Trump Order on Immigrant Sanctuaries

SANTA ANA (AP) — California state and local officials are blasting a measure by the Trump administration targeting immigrant-protecting sanctuary cities.

The officials on Wednesday said they would fight efforts by the new president to withdraw federal grants from cities that don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement.

State and local officials threatened to sue over the measure, if necessary.

Santa Ana city Councilman Sal Tinajero says scores of these so-called sanctuary cities will band together to defend against Trump’s plans. His city formally declared itself a sanctuary after Trump’s election to show support for the immigrant community.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says his city cooperates with immigration authorities on cases involving serious crimes but will not ask police to enforce federal immigration laws.