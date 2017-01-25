Caltrans Gives Highway 49 ‘All Clear’ After Possible Sinkhole Scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRASS VALLEY -- A full day of investigative work by Caltrans crews along Highway 49, between McKnight Lane and Empire Street, has determined the roadway to be safe and free of any structural damage.

Earlier, it was determined that there was a small depression in the highway that was directly above the same pipeline that ruptured two weeks ago, causing one of the largest sinkholes in state history.

"To be on the safe side, we just wanted to make sure we got out here before anything could happen and check it out," said Caltrans spokesperson Liza Whitmore.

The sinkhole sits only about 50 yards from where crews used a large drill to dig down more than 20 feet to test the large pipeline. A video camera was used to survey the entire interior of the pipe from one side of Highway 49 to the other.

"Everything is structurally sound," said Whitmore. "The video showed the culvert [pipeline] underneath is in perfect condition."

Understandably, there was cause for concern given both the proximity the depression was discovered and that it is the same piece of pipeline that ruptured, tearing apart a 50-foot section and basically sucking an entire parking lot away.

"Until we can determine the cause of what happened here, it's really too early to put any other relationship to something else that might have occurred," said Tim Kiser, Grass Valley's chief engineer.

Kiser said it was impossible to tell if the same thing would have happened had the pipeline ruptured beneath the highway.

"You know, that's speculation..how it could have failed somewhere else," he said. "I mean, you could imagine different scenarios that might be there, where someone might get hurt and that would be a tragedy."

Crews gave the "all clear" about 3 p.m. Wednesday and said that section of the pipeline was in perfect condition.