Local Brewery Under Fire For Owner’s Controversial Facebook Posts

EAST SACRAMENTO -- A local brewery is seeing backlash and support after the owner wrote a controversial Facebook post about Saturday's Women's March.

Daniel Murphy, owner of East Sac's Twelve Rounds Brewing Company, said he's disgusted by those in support of the march. He called politicians at the event pieces of garbage.

In previous posts, Murphy has targeted immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

It's what led Matt Nurge, co-owner of Midtown's Red Rabbit to this decision.

"We're going to stop serving the product, and we essentially just said we'd like to dissolve our relationship with Twelve Rounds."

Up until Tuesday, Red Rabbit owned 9 percent of Twelve Rounds and regularly served the brewery's beer.

"Those philosophies don't align with ours at all, quite frankly, a lot of them are kind of the opposite," said Nurge.

Murphy apologized for the post via Facebook. He asked for another chance saying he can see how his post was offensive and hurtful.

While many on social media said they don't accept the apology, Murphy still has his fair share of supporters.

"To send a business out of work, we don't think that's such a good idea, so we're here to support this business and show everybody has a right to their opinion," said Adam Ellison with the Young Republican National Federation.

Members of the group spent the evening at Twelve Rounds. Ellison said the group wasn't there to validate any comments but rather to support free speech.

"Kind of a shock to us to see that so many on the left were rather intolerant when it comes to someone else's opinion," he said.

Ellison called Red Rabbit's move to sever ties with the brewery a big mistake. He's confident in the business bouncing back from this controversy.

"I don't think anyone is concerned, this is probably a huge boost in business for Twelve Rounds," he said.

Murphy wasn't at Twelve Rounds when FOX40 visited Wednesday night. We spoke to Murphy's wife for comment on the situation. She said she and her husband aren't speaking to the media at this time.