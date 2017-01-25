Local Protesters Fight Pipeline Construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Protestors took to the streets of Sacramento Tuesday evening to express their disagreement with Donald Trump's decision to sign executive orders advancing approval of both the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

"This country gave sovereign people the right to land and now they're taking it away," Tyler Houghton said.

The protestors main concern was protecting the rights of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe to have clean water.

"We want to make sure Trump is making good on his promises to make America great again by ensuring America's longevity. And if that doesn't happen, we will be up against a wall," Houghton said.

The plan to reconsider the pipeline proposals threatens to dismantle the continued efforts of the Obama administration to block both construction projects. President Trump vowed to renegotiate the terms of the Keystone bill to get the best deal for Americans. His executive actions also pushed for the pipelines to be built with American materials, and to simplify the environmental review process. He said the projects could create 28,000 construction jobs.

"If he was concerned with creating jobs, he could go about it other ways, like tapping into renewable energy. But instead he's going to these antiquated ways of extracting oil, extracting gas, which is sincerely puting our planet in danger," Cecilia Madrigal said.

The protestors began their demonstration at the Army Corps of Engineers office at J and 13th Streets in downtown Sacramento because the company building the Dakota Access Pipeline needs legal permission from the federal agency to drill near the reservation border in order to get started.

"As long as we show numbers, we can really move our administration we can move our local government to do more about these issues," Madrigal said.

They marched to city hall and spoke to Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg directly at the city council meeting, asking him to use his political power to put pressure on President Trump not to move forward with the pipeline construction.

In response, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe released a statement saying "We are not opposed to energy independence. We are opposed to reckless and politically motivated development projects, like DAPL, that ignore our treaty rights and risk our water. Creating another Flint does not make America great again."