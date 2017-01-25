Masked Trio Target Woman Sleeping in Her Home, Steal Thousands in Jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Most homes on Pelican Drive in Stockton warn of alarm systems and surveillance cameras, but unfortunately for one family these warnings were ignored by three masked intruders.

“So we were kind of wondering, worrying about what’s going on,” Gary Ricafrente said.

His neighbor was robbed on Tuesday morning.

The victim’s husband told us off camera his 60-year-old wife was home alone, asleep.

Their home alarm system at the time was turned off.

“Just sleeping and when she woke up three men were there,” Ricafrente said.

The victim’s family said the robbers got into the backyard and then broke a glass door, making their way through the home. According to the victim, a man in a ski mask pointed his finger at her and ordered her not to move. He also said that he wouldn’t hurt her.

“They went around and ransacked the house, that’s what I heard,” Ricafrente said.

The woman told police two other suspects were with the man in the ski mask. It only took 15 minutes for them to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and two heavy safety deposit boxes,

“Scary. That’s scary,” Robert Arellano, another neighbor said.

The family said they’ve been living in fear since the home invasion robbery. Neighbors are just as shocked as they are worried and now even more alert, “Now you got me worried… have to get me a gun,” Arellano said.

The victim’s husband said the suspects walked out through their front door where a getaway driver was waiting.

If you have any information about this case please contact Stockton police.