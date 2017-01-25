Missing Yuba City Soldier’s Remains Found in Tennessee, Investigators Say

Posted 7:21 PM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:25PM, January 25, 2017

shadow mcclaineThe remains of a missing Yuba City Army air traffic controller have been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Shadow McClaine’s remains were found in a wooded area near Interstate 24 in Robertson County, Tennessee.

McClaine, a soldier at Fort Campbell, went missing in September 2016.

Two soldiers have been charged in connection with the death of 25-year-old McClaine — her ex-husband Sgt. Jamal McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson.

McCray and Robinson are in a military jail pending a preliminary hearing.

