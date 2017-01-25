Missing Yuba City Soldier’s Remains Found in Tennessee, Investigators Say

The remains of a missing Yuba City Army air traffic controller have been found, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Shadow McClaine’s remains were found in a wooded area near Interstate 24 in Robertson County, Tennessee.

McClaine, a soldier at Fort Campbell, went missing in September 2016.

Two soldiers have been charged in connection with the death of 25-year-old McClaine — her ex-husband Sgt. Jamal McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson.

McCray and Robinson are in a military jail pending a preliminary hearing.

"I held onto hope that they were just holding her somewhere," – mother of soldier #ShadowMcClaine whose body was found after 145 days @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9zKSnretAA — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) January 26, 2017

