VACAVILLE — After 34 years, a suspect has been arrested in a Vacaville homicide cold case.

In 1982, 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson disappeared after a party.

Her body was later found near her home.

Marvin Ray Markle, 51 has been arrested for her murder.

The Vacaville Police Department will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Johnson’s mother is expected to speak at the conference.

