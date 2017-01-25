Volunteers Work to Count Sacramento’s Homeless Population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Wednesday night hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of Sacramento counting the number of homeless. This count happens once every two years with those living in shelters tallied every year.

For many homeless, the winter is the toughest time in Sacramento.

"It's cold, and you're always trying to find places you're safe," said Alyssa, who only gave her first name.

She plans on staying in Winn Park Wednesday night.

"Always putting my jacket over my knees and trying to bundle up," said Alexander McClarney, who has been homeless since he was 10, and said blankets donated to him are not thick enough.

His friend Alyssa says there's not enough shelters for women.

"Men are more capable of doing it because, I guess, men were considered homeless before there were more men than women," Alyssa told FOX40.

Two different requests from two very different people living on the streets, and there's thousands more.

That's why hundreds of volunteers, like Cheryl Rouse, lined up at Sacramento County's Department of Humane Assistance before walking the streets as part of the count.

The information gathered for nonprofit Sacramento Steps Forwards, is so important, according to its CEO Ryan Loofbourrow.

"That every two year count, it lets us know that population -- the rise and fall. Is what we're doing nationally working? If it's working in some areas and not others, why? Let's look at best practices," Loofbourrow said.

It's not an easy task, with recent rains and flooding, many homeless have been displaced. So the volunteers are using maps that were updated in the past week, according to Loofbourrow.

Rouse said she's glad she's doing something to help the problem, but unfortunately, often help isn't wanted.

"'Cause some don't want to take advantage of what's being offered. For whatever reason, mental illness, drug addiction, alcohol," Rouse said.

She said the problem seems to continue to grow.

"It's a lot of youth, I think that bothers me the most," she said.

Alyssa says it's nice to have people trying to help, rather than being ignored or even worse, harassed, a problem she said happens often.

"Just because you're homeless doesn't mean you're a criminal or bad," Alyssa said.