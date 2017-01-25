Winter Care for Pets

Dr. Jyl and Diva are in the studio with Paul to share some winter tips to keep your pets happy. Winter can be brutal on our dog's paw pads. Exposed to the elements and toxic chemicals, the paw pads are at risk for drying, cracking, trauma, frostbite and chemical burns. Dr. Jyl suggests the following:
- Prep the paws
Before using the balm, make sure the paw is ready. Good grooming is essential for healthy winter feet.
- Dog boots
Another good option to protect your dog's paws is dog boots.
- Salt and de-icers can be toxic
Be aware that salt and most de-icers can be toxic to our canine friends.