40 Blocks with Chando

Today we introduced a new segment called 40 Blocks. This segment involves Gary driving around with a well-known personality and interviewing them in a cool and casual manner. Chando of Chando's Tacos was the first to join Gary in the car to talk about his business and who he is. Chando has a new restaurant called Chando's Cantina, which is a spin-off of Chando's Tacos. Chando's Cantina focuses on regional street food from all over Mexico and it features a full bar with original drinks.

