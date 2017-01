Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out getting info of the next Pig Bowl. The game pits law enforcement "HOGS" against the fire service "DOGS." Players, whose jobs provide protection for the people of our community, practice on their own time to get into “football” shape for this great event. Money raised from the game is donated to local non-profits.

Guns and Hoses Football Game *Pre-game starts at noon*

Saturday January 28

Hornet Stadium

6000 J Street, Sacramento

Tickets: $10

Kids 5 and Under: Free