Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bobby Mann from Front Street Animal Shelter brought along Simone, a cute dog with a great temperament who is ready to be adopted.

My name is SIMONE.

You will find me in kennel A04.

I am a spayed female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier mix.

I have been at the shelter since Jan 05, 2017.

I was found at: 1851 60TH AVE