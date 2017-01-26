High School Baroque Ensemble Performing in Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone had the chance to meet up with the Davis High School Baroque Ensemble and their director Angelo Moreno before they take off to Italy. They are the only period ensemble of its type in public school program in the whole nation. The students are given real baroque instruments with gut strings and learn various pieces of that period.The group has performed in various events like at Mondavi Center's lobby concert and State Capitol Rotunda to bring the culture back to the public. They are also planning for a 13-day concert tour in Vienna.