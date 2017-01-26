Modesto Family Desperate for Answers in Young Woman’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The flowers, candle and angel in front of a Modesto home mark a huge loss for one family -- an injustice no parent should ever go through.

"I stand for every mother who has ever been devastated by such a tragedy,” Elise Peoples said.

On Thursday, Peoples gathered enough strength to talk about the murder of her daughter Dahvish Gilliam and had this plea for the person who killed her.

"To immediately turn yourself in to law enforcement and rescue our family and community from this unbearable pain,” she said.

Gilliam was gunned down on December 2. Investigators said multiple rounds were fired into this garage on Floyd Avenue, and at least one bullet hit the Modesto woman.

"It’s hard just seeing that every day,” Rochelle Riddley, Gilliam’s friend said.

Riddley was there the night Gilliam was shot. She said moments before Gilliam was hit she was smiling and happy. She said that night she was on the phone inside the garage.

Riddley does not know who was on the other side of that conversation.

"Just heard gunshots, and she came into the house, and she kinda collapsed,” Riddley said.

While Modesto Police have been following up on tips, they aren’t releasing any new information.

"As we continue to follow up on leads, we want you guys to know that we, right now, have more questions than we do answers,” said Heather Graves with the Modesto Police Department.

Coping with her death has been hard, but loved ones say not knowing who did this or why is even harder.

“We are a family here, and our hearts will not be quieted until this is resolved,” Peoples said.

Gilliam leaves behind two young children, ages 5 and 6.

If you have any information about this murder you can contact Crime Stoppers or the Modesto Police Department.