Protesters Fight Back Against ‘The Wall’ and Trump’s Proposed Muslim Ban

SACRAMENTO -- Protesters gathered outside the Federal Building in Downtown Sacramento Thursday.

They're opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders and concerned about the future.

Trump has been president for less than a week and already some are mad, others are worried.

"They are afraid! It's unknown!" said Ali Saleh.

Saleh is an Iraqi immigrant.

For 18 years, he and his family have lived their version of the American Dream in Sacramento.

"I love America!"' said Saleh.

But with Trump in office, he's afraid the president's executive orders on immigration will block loved ones, like his mother, from entering the U.S.

"She can't because she's an Iraqi, she's not American, she can't get a visa?" said Saleh.

Saleh understands the president's desire to prevent terrorism, but fears he's going too far.

"America to be safer, I'm with him on that, but there's a way to do that, not just cutting, putting up in like a jail?" Saleh said.

Those frustrations are why the Council on American Islamic Relations gathered with religious and community leaders Thursday.

They united in opposition to building a border wall with Mexico and to the president's proposal to limit immigration from certain Muslim countries.

"Muslims and the Latino community are the sole targets of these orders. This ban does not make our country safer, instead it stigmatizes Muslim refugees and the entire American Muslim community," said Basim Elkarra, executive director of CAIR Sacramento Valley.

"It's pretty disheartening that this is the direction this country thinks is a good idea to go," said Anne Kjemtrup with Salam Islamic Center.

Disheartening and worrisome, especially for people like Saleh, who created a better life in America and fears others won't get the same opportunity.

"It's my dream country, I will stay here forever," Saleh said.