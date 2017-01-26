Relles Florist Awarded Business Hall of Fame Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 122nd Annual Dinner & Business Awards. Relles Florist is being honored with the Business Hall of Fame Award. The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce recognizes small and successful businesses that have thrived throughout the years. Relles Florist is now celebrating 70 years as Sacramento's Premiere Family Florist. Get flowers in time for Valentine's Day with Relles Florist.

More info:

Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce:

122nd Annual Dinner & Business Awards

January 27th, 5pm

The Hyatt Regency Grand Ballroom, Sacramento

(916) 552-6800

MetroChamber.org

Relles Florist

2400 J. Street, Sacramento

(916) 441-1478

RellesFlorist.com

Facebook: @RellesFlt

Twitter: @RellesFlorist