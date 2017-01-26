School Shut Down for Rest of Week After Fire Damages Classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONORA -- Officials at Curtis Creek School say numerous parents have already contacted them about wanting to help restore the school after a fire gutted one classroom and may have damaged several others Thursday morning.

Piles of furniture that were damaged by smoke or water lay piled outside a pre-K and Kindergarten classroom while contractors looked for more damage.

The K-8 school is Curtis Creek School District's only campus and has seen its share of trouble over the past several weeks.

Four classrooms were closed as a precaution after storms caused a mudslide next to a building. A storm earlier in the week caused a power outage and a well pump failure the next day, closing the school for several days.

“This is abnormal even for us up in the hills," said Sharon Johnson, district superintendent and principal at the school.

The nearly 60-year-old building had no fire sprinklers, but luckily a custodian came on duty and saw the fire at around 4:45 AM .

Cal Fire crews responded quickly and later determined the cause to be accidental. An exact cause won't be known until an investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, the school will be closed for the rest of the week.

“There’s a safety issue, and we want to make sure the kids come back to a normal school environment, and not have them see the damage that was done so they can concentrate on their education," said Nick Stuart, president of the school board.

The district is already responding to offers of help by organizing some volunteer activities and compiling a list of items that can be donated. People who want to find out more can call the district at (209) 533-1083, ext. 6.