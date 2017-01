Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toni Okamoto from Plant Based on a Budget returned to Studio40 Live to show Gary and Lori her recipe for a kale and banana smoothie. In honor of National Green Juice Day you can try her simple recipe for yourself. Follow her blog for more simple and affordable healthy recipes.

Recipe:

2 ripe Bananas

1 cup Kale leaves, stems removed

1 cup non-dairy milk (any kind)

Blend until completely smooth and enjoy!



More info:

PlantBasedOnABudget.com

Facebook: Plant Based on a Budget

Twitter: @PlantBasedBlog