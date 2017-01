SACRAMENTO — Video shared by the Sacramento Fire Department shows a power pole falling onto a big rig early Thursday afternoon just north of downtown.

According to department spokesperson Chris Harvey, the pole brought some power lines down with it on Bannon Street, off Richards Boulevard. Those lines fell on two other cars. SMUD crews responded to the scene to de-energize the lines.

Dramatic video from Bannon St. this AM, shows live power lines falling on semi truck & passenger vehicles. No injuries, all got out safely. pic.twitter.com/VFMlIAWIZi — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 26, 2017

It was not immediately clear what led to the pole falling, but Harvey said no one was hurt.