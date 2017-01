YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — The Lower Yosemite Fall Trail footbridge was closed Wednesday because of some “frazil” ice flowing over top, park officials said.

Frazil ice happens when ice crystals are trapped in water moving too fast to fully freeze, and too cold to melt the crystals.

Yosemite park officials posted video to Facebook Wednesday, showing a fast-moving stream that was nearly up to the guard rails.

It was unclear when the bridge would reopen.