Your Weekend, January 26

Professional Bull Riders: Built Ford Tough Series
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7:45pm, Sat 6:45pm, Sun 1:45pm
Background:
The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) brings, "The Toughest Sport on Dirt," to the new Golden 1 Center for three huge nights where the top 35 bull riders in the world compete on the televised Built Ford Tough Series. The toughest animal athletes on the planet are matched with the world's best bull riding athletes in an eight-second man versus beast duel. This event is wrapped in a rock concert environment, complete with pulsating music, explosive pyrotechnics, and fast-paced production. The combination of intense sports action and world-class production can't be rivaled by any other major league sport.
Folsom Jazz Festival
Folsom High School
Sat 7am-10pm
Background:
The 28th Annual Folsom Jazz Festival promises to be an exciting day of entertainment. This year's guest artists include The Sacramento State Jazz Orchestra (at FHS), the American River College Jazz Choir (RHCC), and the internationally respected Dave Pietro Group (RHCC). Plus, over 140 middle school and high school jazz bands, vocal jazz choirs, and jazz combos from all over California and Nevada will compete throughout the day at this family-friendly event. This must attend festival is the largest jazz competition in California.
4th Annual Sacramento Chocolate Salon
Embassy Suites Hotel - Riverfront Promenade
Sat 11am-5pm
Background:
TasteTV and the International Chocolate Salon are pleased to announce that the premier chocolate show for the Sacramento region. The Sacramento Chocolate Salon returns to chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers, and addicts delight. Attendees can taste and experience the finest in artisan, gourmet, and premium chocolate in one of California's most central regions.
Raffi: 40 Years of Singable Songs
Crest Theatre
Sat 4pm
Background:
This tour marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Raffi's first and still best-selling album, Singable Songs for the Very Young.
Sacramento Quinceaneras Expo 2017
McClellan Conference Center
Sun Noon-5pm
Background:
For young ladies planning their coming of age celebration, Quinceanera Magazine has prepared a wonderful event full of color, glamor, and fabulous prizes every hour. Find caterers, limousines, beautiful Quinceanera dresses, photographers, and any service needed to make an event unique. There will be two fashion shows featuring the best dresses of the season.
Make it a Night: The Art of Beer Invitational
McClellan Conference Center
Fri 5:30pm-10pm
Background:
Nowhere else will you find such a great selection of unlimited pours from top breweries, exquisite art, and delicious farm-to-fork cuisine. Every brewery has its own story, brought to life in the beers crafted there. Come celebrate those stories through beer-inspired art, paired with great food and company. Join in to celebrate the Art of Beer.
