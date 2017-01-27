The assignment desk is the center of it all from breaking stories to assigning crews to coordinating with producers. We’re looking for someone who gets a rush from juggling it all. FOX40 is not your boring TV station. We are an aggressive and fast-paced newsroom determined to tell interesting stories and break news. If you’ve never heard of an assignment editor, don’t apply. If multi-tasking isn’t your strong suit then this job is not for you. If you’re up for the challenge of telling a great story and delivering breaking news then apply online at www.tribunemedia.com job id#2017-45334
