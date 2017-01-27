Center High school 6-Hour Film Festival Preview

Center High School Media Teacher Vernon Bisho and two students Giffey Peters and Amelia Harmon are in the studio with Mae and Simone chatting about the Center High School 6-Hour Film Festival. Students have to plan, shoot, edit and deliver a video in 6 hours or less. This will be student only edit. Teachers may only offer technical help with equipment.
Where: Center High School, Antelope
When: Saturday, January 28
How: Bring your own gear and computer
Why: This event is a simulation of the STN experience and an excellent warm-up for the STN conference for those who will attend.