CHP: 2 Motorcyclists Injured after Hitting Runaway BBQ Smoker on I-80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A barbecue smoker came loose in the middle of Interstate 80 Friday evening, colliding with two motorcyclists.

The California Highway Patrol of North Sacramento reports that a smoker separated from the hitch of a pickup truck as it was being hauled down Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue.

The black barbecue smoker was hard to spot as it traveled eastbound down the dark road. Which is why a woman in a sedan had to swerve to miss it as it came toward her car.

Two motorcyclists who were following behind the woman collided into the trailer as the driver left its path. As a result, one of the motorcyclists is in critical condition and another has sustained a severe leg injury.

The driver of the pickup is cooperating with officials at the scene of the incident as an investigation is underway.

Traffic has been cleared around the scene of the accident.