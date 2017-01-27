DA: Sacramento Police Officers Acted Lawfully in Joseph Mann Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The District Attorney’s Office has decided Sacramento officers acted lawfully when they fatally shot Joseph Mann on July 11, 2016.

Mann, who was under the influence of meth, reportedly threatened the officers on scene as well as civilians with a knife.

Reports say that Mann slashed his knife in the direction of the officers and threatened to “gut” them.

The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office made their decision based on dash-cam video and surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

After seeing footage, Mann’s family and Oakland based Civil Rights attorney John Burris called for the two involved officers to be charged with premeditated murder and civil rights violations.

The family said Mann was getting treatment for drug abuse and mental illness for years, after his mother passed away.

In a release they state, “…Mann posed an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the responding officers and the public. The officers were justified in shooting Mann to defend themselves and each other, to protect the public from imminent harm, and to prevent the escape of a suspected felon who posed a significant threat of death or serious bodily injury to others.”