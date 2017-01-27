Deadly Accident on Westbound I-80 Near Madison Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- A 51-year-old man is dead after a rollover accident on westbound I-80 near Madison Avenue.

It appears the man's SUV rolled down the embankment and caught fire around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say they received several calls about the vehicle but initially had a hard time locating the vehicle due to its color and location in the embankment.

The man was dead upon their arrival.

There were no witnesses to the crash and at this time authorities say it is too early to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role.