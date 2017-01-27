Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted by Man Hired to Work on Her Home

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly woman Friday in her home.

David Yancy, 48, had been hired to do work on the 82-year-old’s home, according to Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva. Instead, at around 9:15 a.m., armed with a knife, he sexually assaulted the elderly woman then fled the home.

The 1999 silver Cadillac Deville Yancy fled in was located at around 12:30 p.m. near Fremont and Argonaut Streets. Police began pursuing Yancy in the car, but stopped the chase as he began driving the wrong way down Interstate 5.

At the time of the pursuit Yancy was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Stockton Police Department is asking that anyone with information call them, the Investigations Unit, or Crime Stoppers.