Family Pleads for Return of Daughter’s Ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento family was robbed of their loved one -- literally.

Last week burglars broke into a storage shed and stole property, including a young mother's ashes. Now her family is pleading with the community to get the word out, praying whoever is responsible will return the ashes.

Eddie Mendez considered Giana Uratani more of a sister than a best friend. He never imagined he would have to visit her in a cemetery.

In May of 2015 the 27-year-old was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer while she was seven months pregnant.

Mendez said she tried every treatment available, but Dec. 27 Uratani lost her battle. She died at 29 leaving behind three children.

It’s because of those three kids her family is pleading for the public’s help.

Uratani was cremated, most of her remains buried with brother, who also died young. However, her mother saved some of those ashes to make into keepsakes her Uratani’s kids. Someone has stolen those ashes.

Uratani’s parents are truck drivers. While on the road they store their belongings in a trailer at Depot Park, the old Army Depot on Fruitridge Road. Sometime between Jan. 17 and 18 someone broke into that trailer and stole almost everything, including the ashes which were stored in large brown pill bottles.

For Uratani’s mother, the loss of the ashes has been unbearable.

Her family believes whoever broke in has no idea what was in those pill bottles, and they’re pleading for someone return them, no questions asked.