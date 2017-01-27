Friends, Family Hold ‘Hope Vigil’ for Missing Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- Nearly a week after Jayda Jenkins never made any it to Menlo Park from Tracy, hundreds came together to pray they will see her again.

"I want everybody to know that we're not going to give up 'til we find her, and I want everyone to know that we love her," says Haylee Faultner, who says she's been Jenkins best friend since 7th grade.

Holding candles and sharing stories, hundreds gathered on the softball diamond at the Tracy Learning Center where the 18-year-old was a standout softball catcher -- in hopes that their friend and loved one would somehow, someway, return home as well.

"My daughter is really responsible so when she didn't make it to her destination and she didn't text I immediately worried," says Jenkins mother, Denielle Jenkins.

The teen's car was found earlier this week in the Alameda River in Fremont, but Jenkins herself was not with the vehicle.

Search crews with the Fremont Police Department were out along the river Friday and the family says they will be back out there Saturday searching.