How Long Will it Take to Find Parking? Google Maps Unveils New App Feature in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Few things are as frustrating as circling the block several times, looking for a place to park.

In response, Google has added a new feature to its popular Google Maps app for 25 metropolitan areas, including Sacramento, that allows users to factor in parking time. For now, the feature is only available on the Android version of the app.

According to product manager Jeff Albertson, parking difficulties range from “limited” to “easy” and data is compiled from historical parking data.

San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix and Portland are the 24 other cities that get the feature.

It’s unknown if or when the feature will expand to more cities, or to iOS devices.