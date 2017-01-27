Police Chase Ends in Car Crash at Sacramento Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police chasing after a robbery suspect collided with cars driving through a Sacramento intersection Friday.

The crash occurred at Martin Luther King Jr. Coulevard and 47th Avenue.

A victim, having just been robbed at gunpoint at Sacramento City College, informed Los Rios Police of the incident. In their report they said the suspect had left in a white car.

The vehicle was located at the college campus and a Los Rios officer began chasing the suspect.

When the chase entered the intersection, a civilian's car crashed into one of the police vehicles involved in the pursuit. Jeff Hamler, a man who had been driving through the intersection, says that his car was then hit by the officer's car as it spun out.

A civilian and a Los Rios officer involved in the crash have been sent to the hospital.

The suspect's car was not involved in the crash and has been stopped at another location.