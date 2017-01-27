Printing Photos Right From Your Phone

The HP Sprocket Photo Printer is addicting, fun, easy to use and portable. The device fits in the palm of your hands and prints photos stored on your phone in less than a minute. In today's Tech Report, Rich Demuro is checking it out.
