Recent Flu Deaths Have Stanislaus County Health Officials Concerned

MODESTO -- The sun is shining, no rain in sight but it's still winter and according to Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. John Walker, "We’re not past the flu season."

Dr. Walker is advising families throughout the region to protect themselves against the influenza virus, urging families to get vaccinated.

"My concern is with low vaccination rate and it’s not too late to vaccinate,” he said.

So far this flu season, Dr. Walker explains that three people younger than 65 years old have recently died from the flu in Stanislaus County which is relatively high. He added that the number could be higher because not every flu related death is reported.

Dr. Walker said last year’s flu season was milder because we were dealing with a different strain.

"All of last year we only had two in persons less than 65,” he told FOX40.

There are about three more months of the flu season left. Beyond shots to protect you and your loved ones, the doctor stresses the importance of washing hands, to cover coughs and sneezes and to stay home when you’re sick.

Dr. Walker adds compared to Southern California, there are much more flu related deaths in Northern California this flu season which is normal. He also urged that pregnant women and senior citizens get vaccinated. For more information about where to get your flu shot you can enter your zip code below.