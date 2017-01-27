Resolution Reached in Case of Woman Caught Selling Ceviche on Facebook

STOCKTON — The trial for Mariza Ruelas came to a close Friday as the court ruled on her illegal distribution of homemade ceviche.

The single mother of six will need to serve 80 hours of community service for her participation in the Facebook page 209 Food Spot. Along with around a dozen other people, Ruelas was charged for selling homemade dishes through social media.

The District Attorney’s terms and conditions, reached at Stockton Superior Court, also stated that Ruelas must not continue to sell, trade or barter any food via social media without the proper permits.

Much of the concern from the DA came out of fear of possible foodborn illnesses resulting from improper food safety practices.