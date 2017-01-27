Sacramento Sheriff’s Department: 1 Injured in Apartment Complex Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department responded to an apartment complex shooting Friday that left one person injured.

The shooting occurred at the Mendocino Palms apartments.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the leg by gunfire, according to Sgt. Tony Turnbull. It is unknown if she is the sole victim of the shooting.

Information about the suspects or incidents leading up to the shooting is still under investigation at this time.

