Ski Resorts Benefit from Series of Sierra Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- After weeks of rough weather and dangerous roads, the conditions are finally perfect to head up the mountain and hit the slopes.

Boreal Mountain Resort has seen 421 inches of snow fall since the first of the year. It's the same amount the resort sees throughout an entire season.

"The stoke is real right now," said Tucker Norred with Boreal Mountain Resort.

After a series of storms hit the Sierra in January, snow lovers can finally enjoy the aftermath.

Mark Bloom came from San Francisco, he said, "It's been awesome; it's our first run, we're warming up the conditions, are incredible."

A clear road up the hill to Boreal is welcomed by visitors who dealt with tough conditions on Interstate 80 in the last couple of weeks.

"Last Friday was rough and slow with chain control this morning was easy," said Alameda resident Stephen McHale.

Boreal had to deal with a lot during the storms as well.

"From power outages to really shoveling a lot of snow," Norred said.

The bad weather is worth what visitors can ski on today. This weekend is expected to be a busy one on the mountain.